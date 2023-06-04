Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson scored four, for his 11th career hat-trick

Betfred Super League St Helens (16) 48 Tries: Hurrell 2, Percival, Makinson 4, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lussick Goals: Makinson 6 Huddersfield (6) 6 Try: Naiqama Goal: Connor

St Helens demolished Huddersfield to make it four wins in a row in all competitions, as Ian Watson's Giants continued their struggle for form.

Saints conceded first to Kevin Naiqama's try but replied through scores from Konrad Hurrell, Mark Percival and Tommy Makinson.

Giants folded after the break, as Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Hurrell crossed and Makinson added another three.

Joey Lussick finished off a sparkling break to add gloss to a dominant win.

Paul Wellens' Saints have now won their last four games after a mixed start, and showed glimpses of their best form at St James' Park.

Jack Welsby was at his peerless best, providing the switch for Hurrell, a wonderful pop-pass for Percival and a fizzing cut-out ball for Makinson.

Makinson continued to profit as Saints targeted the Giants left-edge, as did Hurrell with power.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook hit a perfect line to meet Lewis Dodd's short-ball, while Lussick finished off a move which saw Welsby scoop up a loose kick in his own 10 and streak forward, feeding Makinson who then slipped a pass out the back for a killer pass.

Giants, who had Luke Yates sin-binned for a high shot, were defensively aggressive but struggled to contain Saints when they moved the ball sharply through the middle.

Their try, a smart kick over the top for Naiqama to touch down, suggested a bright start but it unravelled quickly for Watson's side.

They have now lost eight of their 13 games so far and are in ninth place, having finished third last season.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Ritson; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Bell

Interchanges: Mata'utia, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Bibby, Naiqama, Marsters, Senior; Connor, Fages; English, Peats, Hill

Interchanges: Milner, Greenwood, Rushton, Ikahihifo

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.