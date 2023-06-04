Close menu

Super League: Hull FC 30-18 Warrington Wolves - Josh Griffin hat-trick seals comeback win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments20

Hull FC's Josh Griffin and Adam Swift celebrate a try against Warrington
Josh Griffin (left) scored a hat-trick to turn the game around in the second-half
Betfred Super League
Hull FC (6) 30
Tries: Houghton, Swift, Griffin 3, Hoy Goals: Clifford 3
Warrington (12) 18
Tries: Wrench 2, Williams Goals: Ratchford 3

Hull FC delivered an impressive second-half comeback to overcome Warrington Wolves in the final game of Magic Weekend at St James' Park.

Warrington led at half-time, with Hull's Danny Houghton replying to tries from Connor Wrench and George Williams.

That lead was wiped out and overhauled when Adam Swift and Josh Griffin, with two, crossed for the hosts, but the Wire replied through Wrench's second.

Griffin completed a hat-trick to pull Hull clear before Tex Hoy settled it.

Since ending a run of seven straight defeats - against Wigan last month - Tony Smith's Hull FC have bounced back in fine style to win three of the past four.

They have rediscovered their forward punch with Brad Fash, Chris Satae and Ligi Sao giving Jake Trueman and Jake Clifford a platform to scheme.

By contrast, Daryl Powell's Warrington have somewhat hit the buffers, as their defeat by Leigh last time out was followed by another loss.

It took them some time to get into this one as Warrington showed their qualities early on with Wrench marking his return from a serious knee ligament injury with a wonderfully-constructed try out wide.

Williams pounced on an error in the backfield to add to their lead, but the Primrose and Blue failed to fully capitalise on their purple patch and Hull eventually found a way back.

Houghton plunged in after Warrington failed to deal with a chip to the in-goal before half-time, and Hull took full control.

Griffin barrelled in for his hat-trick as Hull punished Warrington's left-side defence with a brace of punchy short balls and a perfectly-weighted kick.

Swift finished off a perfect kick from Clifford in a narrow sliver of space, while Hoy's try was a delicious dance back against the grain providing a fine cap to the evening for the delirious Black and Whites supporters on the Leazes End.

For Warrington, Wrench's second try from a slick, slicing move to the right, merely gave false hope they could mount a response that never materialised.

Some of their fans headed for the exits early as they ceded top spot on points difference to a Catalans side that thrashed Wigan on Saturday. Hull are in ninth place.

Hull FC: Hoy; McIntosh, Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Sao, Satae, Savelio, Lane.

Warrington: Dufty; Wrench, Minikin, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Dudson, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Mata'utia.

Interchanges: Bullock, Philbin, Walker, Green.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 19:33

    but but but...after 9 games 9 wins it was all over??
    Wire fans worse than pies thinking they'd walk this league!
    as the Skids once sang: "The Saints are coming, the Saints are coming"

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 19:30

    You hull fans have a belter in swifty, miss him at saints, good luck for rest of season .

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:33

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Hope we can keep him TBH...

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 19:28

    Well played Hull RLFC .Tony Smith is a tactically brilliant coach and read Warrington like an open book.Now Warrington and their "mighty" pack have been rumbled,I fear it's all downhill from here on.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 19:23

    I am so sorry that I turned the tv off after Williams seconded try for the wires but i turned on the tv and the joy I got was fantastic this is from an earlie burds fan from the 60s

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 19:19

    Anyone seen WIRES OUR YEAR? They're quick enough to jump on the other HYSs. Well played FC to be fair. Strange season for Saints thus far mind. Having said that if there's a team capable of squeaking the playoffs and then going all the way it's the Saints squad of recent times

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 19:34

      William Munny replied:
      will be third in 3 weeks

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:14

    Daryl Powell has to be the most bitter coach in SL. He didn't give FC any credit at all...
    "nothing went our way" - apart from the ref trying to give you the game ...
    #SAD

    • Reply posted by Sula, today at 19:39

      Sula replied:
      Except first Wire try, following wrong call from ref…

  • Comment posted by stevekitt, today at 19:03

    who would have thought this a couple of months ago? All players playing out of their skin.so how come these same players were so abysmal at the start? They have keft themselves plenty tp do to resurrect rgis season but a win v Saints in the CC in two weeks is a possibility.

    • Reply posted by footfall22, today at 19:19

      footfall22 replied:
      Despite losing at Salford last week on the back of four straight wins I thought Hull were the toughest opponents I’ve seen at the AJ Bell all season. Went through a horror period but have certainly come out the other side.

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 18:54

    How does Ben Currie get away with it.
    I once again comment on this Player.
    Powell Stats please for the Inept Currie

  • Comment posted by Geoff Teece, today at 18:51

    Wire have slipped back to their old ways. Well done Hull; terrific defence when under the cosh in the first half. Warrington won’t win anything continuing like this. I’ve seen it so many times in the 60 plus years that I have been supporting them . Well done Tonie Smith.

    • Reply posted by stirty, today at 18:59

      stirty replied:
      Tony not tonie

  • Comment posted by SV650s, today at 18:49

    "Old faithful..." - well done, FC! From a Wigan fan.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 19:31

      mike replied:
      See you friday!

  • Comment posted by jim dawson, today at 18:49

    Its not how you start its how you finish, today and the season so far! Well played FC

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured