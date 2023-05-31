Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Queensland go into game two with the chance to retain their State of Origin title when they face New South Wales at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on 21 June

2023 State of Origin Queensland (10) 26 Tries: Tabuai-Fidow 2, Cobbo 2, Munster Goals: Holmes 3 New South Wales (6) 18 Tries: Martin, Koroisau, Crichton Goals: Cleary 3

Defending champions Queensland began their State of Origin defence with a fine late win over New South Wales at the Adelaide Oval.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Selwyn Cobbo scored for the Maroon, only for Liam Martin to hit back for New South Wales.

Apisai Koroisau crossed soon after the break to send the Blues ahead but Cobbo slid in to restore Queensland's lead.

Stephen Crichton went over for New South Wales but Tabuai-Fidow and Cameron Munster sealed a Maroons win.

Queensland will now have the chance to retain their crown as they take a one-game lead into game two at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on 21 June.

The Maroons raced out of the blocks and were rewarded for their early pressure as Ben Hunt teed up Tabuai-Fidow to touch down with a superb kick.

They wasted no time in adding to their lead, with New South Wales unable to deal with their pace as Cobbo was sent through to dive in at the corner just minutes later.

New South Wales were without full-back Latrell Mitchell for game one as he picked up a calf injury prior to the trip to South Australia.

The Blues struck back just before the break as Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai combined to send Martin racing through to touch down and get them on the board.

They edged into a two-point lead as Koroisau scrambled to touch down having deflected the ball into the path of the tryline as Queensland failed to pick up possession.

Cobbo seesawed Queensland back ahead after working on to Reece Walsh's delivery and he skipped past Luai and Brian To'o to cross over, with Valentine Holmes adding the extras to build back a four-point advantage.

There was further drama to come in a magnificently even game, with Crichton working on to Cleary's kick to dive over and restore the Blues' lead again.

The Maroons' task was made harder soon after Crichton's try as Thomas Flegler was sent to the bin for an alleged shoulder charge on Tom Trbojevic.

Despite their disadvantage, Queensland rallied, with Tabuai-Fidow touching down with a cool solo run-in for his second of the night and Munster crashed over after an incredible Lindsay Collins catch and offload from a long kick upfield to cap off a memorable fixture.

Queensland: Walsh; Cobbo, Holmes, Tabuai-Fidow, Taulagi; Munster, Cherry-Evans; Faasuamaleaui, Hunt, Cotter, Fifita, Gilbert, Carrigan.

Interchanges: Flegler, Collins, Grant, Arrow.

New South Wales: Tedesco; To'o, Crichton, Trbojevic, Addo-Carr; Luai, Cleary; Pangai Junior, Koroisau, Haas, Frizell, Young, Yeo.

Interchanges: Paulo, Murray, Martin, Hynes.

Referee: Ashley Klein.