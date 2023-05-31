Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris Satae is a previous winner of Hull's Player of the Year Award

Hull FC have announced that prop Chris Satae and hooker Brad Dwyer will leave the club at the end of the season.

Satae, 30, has made 83 appearances for the Black and Whites since joining from New Zealand Warriors in 2019, while Dwyer, 30, joined from Leeds in August.

The club said both players are expected to join other Super League clubs, with Satae having been announced as a new signing external-link by Catalans Dragons.

Hull head coach Tony Smith said: "He has been a total joy to work with.

"Chris has been with the club for a number of years now and he is seeking a new challenge and a change of lifestyle with his family, which we fully respect."

On Dwyer, Smith added: "He is enjoying his time with us, but he now has the opportunity to be a little bit closer to home which is right for him and his family.

"Like Chris, Brad is really focused on the remainder of the year with us and they both have a big role to play."