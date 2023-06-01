Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Gildart is yet to play for Dolphins in the NRL, but did feature in their pre-season trial

Hull KR will sign England centre Oliver Gildart on a three-year deal when contract with National Rugby League side Dolphins expires this autumn.

The 26-year-old has been in the Australian NRL since moving from Wigan to Wests Tigers for 2022, having scored 66 tries in 148 club games.

Gildart has one try in 10 NRL games for Wests and the Roosters, but is yet to play for Wayne Bennett's Dolphins.

"Oliver is a big signing for us," head coach Willie Peters said. external-link

"He's done it all over here in England with Wigan, winning competitions and playing for England before heading over to the NRL to challenge himself in Australia.

"He's been away for three years and further developed his game over in Australia.

"What appealed to me is the club is getting a quality centre in his prime years, ready to prove himself again in Super League and win trophies."

While Gildart is yet to play for his former England boss with the new Dolphins franchise, he has been playing Queensland Cup - the reserve grade competition - with the Central Queensland Capras.

He also played New South Wales Cup at Norths Bears and with Wests during his time in Sydney.