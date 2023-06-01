Auckland-born James Bell made his senior NRL debut for the Warriors in 2017

St Helens forward James Bell has signed a new extended contract to the end of the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old former Toulouse back row has made 29 appearance for Saints since joining ahead of the 2022 season from Leigh Centurions.

Bell, who has nine caps for Scotland and played in two World Cups, has been an ever-present this term for the defending Super League champions.

"It's good to finally get it over the line," he told the club website.

"It's still all new to me, the boys have all won so much and I'm at the beginning of my journey in terms of trying to win things, so hopefully I add that hunger to the group as well."

Head coach Richie Welllens added: "On a personal level as head coach, it was a very easy decision to keep James around, a player with a lot of quality, a player who takes pride in his performance but most importantly a quality person who is a pleasure to work with."