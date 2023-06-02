Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Walker previously had a loan spell with Hull FC, during his time with Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR have signed full-back Jack Walker from Championship side Bradford Bulls until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 23-year-old comes in as cover for Ethan Ryan, who broke his jaw during their match against Wigan Warriors.

Walker began his career at Leeds before joining Bradford, and will also be available for the Bulls when not called upon by the Robins this term.

"Jack will give us much-needed depth," KR boss Willie Peters said.

"He has played at the highest domestic level and won a competition with Leeds.

"In my eyes, he's a genuine Super League player and will fit in well with us at Hull KR. Also, it's important that Jack plays every week so when he's not in our squad, Jack will be available for Bradford."