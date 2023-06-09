Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rhys Williams had scored one try for Salford Red Devils in Super League this season prior to his brace of tries against Castleford Tigers on Friday

Betfred Super League Castleford (10) 10 Tries: Qareqare, Edwards Goal: Widdop Salford (24) 42 Tries: Williams 2, Atkin, Cross, Sio 2, Lafai, Stone Goals: Sneyd 5

Salford Red Devils moved into the Super League top four as they ran in eight tries to demolish Castleford Tigers at the Jungle.

Salford took control in a frantic first half thanks to Rhys Williams, Chris Atkin, Deon Cross and Ken Sio.

Jason Qareqare and Kenny Edwards got Cas on the board before Williams, Sio and Tim Lafai added to the lead.

Sam Stone raced into space to complete a comprehensive win for the visitors, with Cas scoreless after the break.

The result moves Salford into fourth place after Wigan's derby defeat by St Helens.

Castleford, meanwhile, missed the chance to put together two consecutive wins for the first time this season after they came into the fixture following their win against Leeds at the Magic Weekend.

Williams worked on to Marc Sneyd's kick to put the Red Devils in front but Qareqare hit back quickly, with Gareth Widdop missing the extras.

Widdop then spilled the ball, which led to Salford's second, with Stone offloading to Atkin to touch down moments before Cross added to their lead as he dummied before running in.

Sio scored Salford's third try in 20 minutes as he crossed in the corner following Ryan Brierley's kick but Cas reduced their lead when Edwards worked his way in just before the half-time hooter.

Williams crashed over for another try after the break courtesy of Tim Lafai's flick back and he repaid the favour by setting Lafai up for a try. Sio also scored again on a comfortable night for the visitors.

Castleford: Widdop; Qareqare, Fonua, Turner, Tate; Broadbent, Miller; Martin, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Westerman.

Interchanges: Massey, Mustapha, Robb, Willis.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Williams; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Atkin, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Bourouh, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell.

Referee: Jack Smith.