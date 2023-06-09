Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Charnley (left) and Ricky Leutele were a thorn in Hull's side throughout on the left edge

Betfred Super League Leigh (16) 28 Tries: O'Brien, Briscoe, Charnley 2, Mellor Goals: Hardaker 4 Hull FC (10) 16 Tries: Swift, McIntosh, Griffin Goals: Sutcliffe 2

Leigh Leopards recorded their eighth win in a row in all competitions with victory over a Hull FC side who took them right to the wire.

Gareth O'Brien, ex-Black and White Tom Briscoe and Josh Charnley established a 16-10 half-time lead, with Adam Swift and Darnell McIntosh replying.

Charnley's second try took Leigh clear, before Josh Griffin kept up his scoring for Hull to set up a nervy finale.

Joe Mellor scored late on to move Leigh level with leaders Catalans.

Adrian Lam's Leigh have really staked their play-off credentials this season with impressive wins over St Helens, Warrington and Hull KR, and showed again why they must be considered challengers.

Tony Smith's Hull were blitzed at the MKM Stadium earlier in the season but were much improved here, despite this loss in which they were clapped off by their travelling support.

The Leopards opened Hull up early on with John Asiata linking play from loose-forward, and Lachlan Lam and Mellor chimed in off the back of that with devastating impact.

Hull could not cope with the ruck speed as O'Brien waltzed in on the left just as Charnley would do later, while in between Briscoe then added a try from a smart scrum move that was repeated in the second half in mirror image for Charnley's second.

Tony Smith's side had showed comeback qualities to overhaul Warrington at Magic Weekend, and suggested they could do so again.

First, when Liam Sutcliffe took a Jake Clifford pass and slipped Swift over for a score and then when McIntosh's dive for the line was awarded despite Leigh appeals in the absence of a video referee.

However, Clifford went off for a head injury assessment that he failed, and without a key playmaker Hull lost some of their attacking rhythm.

Charnley grabbed Leigh's second, as Hull continued to hand opportunities through ill-discipline, but they could not quite pull clear as Griffin blasted in off a short-ball to again reduce arrears.

Having survived a series of raids on their line, Mellor took advantage of a tiring defence to step through and send the ground into delirium as Leigh celebrated an important win.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Mellor, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Holmes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Wilde, Seumanufagai, Norman, Davis.

Hull FC: Hoy; McIntosh, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Swift; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Griffin, Cator.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, Sao, Savelio.

Referee: Ben Thaler