Danny Walker scored for Warrington Wolves for the first time since their opening day win against Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Warrington (18) 30 Tries: Kasiano, Thewlis, Williams, Walker, Dufty Goals: Ratchford 5 Huddersfield (10) 26 Tries: Bibby, Cudjoe, Naiqama, Fages, Lolohea Goals: Russell 3

Warrington kept up the pressure at the top of Super League as they were forced to dig deep to beat Huddersfield.

Sam Kasiano and Josh Thewlis went over for the Wire either side of Jake Bibby, with George Williams and Leroy Cudjoe exchanging tries before the break.

Danny Walker crossed for Warrington but quickfire tries from Kevin Naiqama and Theo Fages got the Giants back in it.

Matty Dufty sent the hosts further ahead but Tui Lolohea's late try set up a tense finale for Daryl Powell's side.

The result meant Warrington went top of Super League, but Catalans face Hull KR in Saturday's other fixture and had been level on points before the weekend.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, were defeated for the ninth time this season and remain in 10th place.

The hosts made a good start and wasted no time as Kasiano crashed over, but Will Pryce and Naiqama linked up to send through Bibby to cut down Warrington's lead.

They regained control, however, as James Harrison put in a fine offload to the onrushing Williams, who ran in for the Wire's third try within just 25 minutes.

Cudjoe's score on the verge of the half-hour mark kept the Giants in it, but the visitors suffered a blow when Nathan Peats was forced off before half-time.

Warrington picked up where they left off after the break as Ben Currie teed up Walker to race in, but Huddersfield rallied and clawed themselves back in the space of just three minutes through Naiqama and Fages' scores.

Matty Dufty pounced on a loose ball under the sticks to give Warrington an eight-point cushion, but Lolohea worked onto a Pryce offload, which appeared to be forward, to run in and set up a nervy finish in front of a decent crowd at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington: Difty; Thewlis, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Mata'utia, Williams; Dudson, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Kasiano.

Interchanges: Clark, Bullock, Russell, Green.

Huddersfield: Pryce; Senior, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby; Russell, Fages; Hill, Peats, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Milner, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Lolohea.

Referee: Liam Moore.