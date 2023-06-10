Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Arthur Mourgue kicked five goals and scored a try in Catalans' comfortable win over Hull KR

Betfred Super League Catalans (20) 38 Tries: Whitley 2, May, McMeeken, Johnstone, Mourgue Goals: Mourgue 5, Keighran Hull KR (0) 4 Tries: Hall

Catalans Dragons maintained their lead at the top of Super League as they swept aside a depleted Hull KR.

Two Matt Whitley tries either side of Tyrone May completed a comfortable first half for the hosts despite Julien Bousquet's sin-binning.

Mike McMeeken added to Catalans' tally, while Tom Johnstone padded out their lead just past the hour mark.

Arthur Mourgue scored the sixth Dragons try of the match, before Corey Hall dummied in for a late consolation.

Catalans move back to the Super League summit having been briefly dethroned by Warrington following the Wire's narrow win against Huddersfield earlier on Saturday.

Hull KR remain in seventh place following a demoralising defeat which saw them lose Jack Walker and Jordan Abdull to injury.

The only blemish on a comfortable first period for Les Dracs was when Bousquet saw yellow for a high arm to the head of Walker.

It was a blow for the Robins, with Walker making his debut for the club having signed as full-back cover after Ethan Ryan suffered a broken jaw against Wigan.

Shortly before Walker was forced off for a head injury assessment, KR half-back Abdull came off holding his hamstring, adding to a miserable first period.

Catalans never looked in danger on a dominant night for them, with Hall's classy late finish helping the visitors avoid being nilled for the first time in 2023.

Catalans: Mourgue; Ikuvalu, Keighran, Romano, Johnstone; May, Pearce; Garcia, Seguier, Whitley, Navarrete, McIlorum, McMeeken.

Interchanges: Bousquet, Goudemand, Dezaria, Tomkins.

Hull KR: Walker; Wood, Hall, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Johnson, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Storton, Luckley, Aydin.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.