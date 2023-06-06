Josh McGuire: Warrington Wolves forward given forward 12-match ban
Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire has been given a 12-match ban for using "unacceptable language" during last month's defeat by Leigh Leopards.
The 33-year-old had denied a Grade F charge but was found guilty by a tribunal and fined £1,000.
It is one of the longest suspensions handed out in Super League history.
The Australian was previously banned for seven games and fined £1,000 for a similar offence in a pre-season match against Leythers.
McGuire joined Warrington on a two-year deal last summer, having previously played for Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra in the NRL, but has made just seven appearances so far.