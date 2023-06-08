Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Abdull joined Hull KR from London Broncos in 2020

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull has extended his contract until 2026.

The playmaker already had a deal until the end of next season but Rovers have moved to tie down a key player.

Abdull has formed a promising partnership with Mikey Lewis and is expected to return from injury for the away fixture against Super League leaders Catalans Dragons this weekend.

"With my quad (injury), for two seasons in a row, I've missed a heap of games," the 27-year-old said.

"It's time I give something back to the club, they've invested in me now for the next two, three years, the challenge I've set myself is to play as often as I can and as well as I can."

Coach Willie Peters added: "He's going into the best years of his career and we're glad he's staying with us.

"He's a deep thinker of the game, which you need from a half. What I like about him is he's calm, but he's direct with his communication and what he wants from the team."