Jaden Barraclough joins fellow Bulls players Marcus Green and Jayden Myers in joining Cornwall on loan

Cornwall have signed Bradford Bulls hooker Jaden Barraclough on loan.

The 19-year-old came through the Bulls' academy and signed his first professional deal in October 2021.

He has yet to make a first team appearance for Bradford but has featured in their reserves and comes in after a number of injuries at the League One club.

Barraclough could make his Cornwall debut against third-tier leaders Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

"Rugby league at this level is brutal and for many of our players, certainly the younger ones, this is the first time they have played a consistent amount of competitive games," Cornwall head coach Mike Abbot told the club website.

"Going forward, they will 100% be better for the experiences from this season but in the here and now, getting loan players helps us massively.