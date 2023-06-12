Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Coby Nichol's try shortly after half-time levelled the scores in Penryn

Cornwall head coach Mike Abbot hailed his side's display in their 30-6 loss to League One leaders Dewsbury Rams.

Cornwall trailed 6-0 at half-time after Jimmy Beckett's 20th-minute score but levelled the game after 48 minutes when Coby Nichol went over.

But Dewsbury - who have won 10 of their 11 games - scored four tries in the final 25 minutes to secure victory.

Caelum Jordan went over twice while Lewis Carr and Brad Graham also scored for the Rams.

"Despite the loss, the effort from the boys and the endeavour from the first minute to the 80th was outstanding, I can't fault it," Abbot told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Yes, it's a defeat, but I just thought the resolve we showed against arguably the best team in our competition was amazing, more so because we'd spoken all week about staying with them in the game.

"They've got some really good players, but they're top of the league and unbeaten because they play faster than anyone else, and they're faster than everyone else for longer than everyone else.

"We spoke all week about staying with them, and I thought we did that, so that's pleasing for me."

Dewsbury are three points clear at the top of the League One table while Cornwall remain second from bottom after nine losses from their 10 games.