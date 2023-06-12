Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hugo Salabio, who has been on trial, was making his debut for Wakefield, but his afternoon was cut short when he committed this throw on Richie Myler

Wakefield Trinity forward Hugo Salabio faces a lengthy ban for a spear tackle on Leeds Rhinos half-back Richie Myler during Sunday's Super League win.

Prop Salabio, 22, has been charged with a Grade F offence external-link by the Match Review Panel and faces a tribunal after his wrestling-style throw.

Huddersfield's Will Pryce received a 10-game ban for a similar challenge on Hull's Connor Wynne last season.

However, that penalty was higher because it was a repeat offence.

Myler escaped serious injury and continued to feature in the game after the incident.

Grade F-ranked citings carry a minimum six-game ban, with previous record and the nature of the incident taken into account at the independent hearing.

Fellow Trinity player Sam Eseh has been banned for one match after he was handed a Grade B dangerous contact charge, while Sam Hewitt misses a match for tripping, also rated Grade B.

Elsewhere, Catalans half-back Mitchell Pearce received a three-game ban and a £250 fine for a Grade D striking charge from Saturday's win over Hull KR.

Team-mate Matt Whitley received a one-game ban for a Grade C dangerous contact in a tackle charge by the panel.

Leigh's Josh Charnley, Salford duo King Vuniyayawa and Ollie Partington, plus Hull KR hooker Jez Litten all escaped bans but were fined £250 for various offences.

Castleford's George Griffin and Leeds' James McDonnell received no punishment for their Grade A dangerous contact charges, but the incidents will remain on their records.