Curtis Sironen has scored five tries for St Helens

St Helens back-rower Curtis Sironen has signed a new deal with the reigning Super League champions until the end of the 2025 campaign.

The 29-year-old Australian joined before the 2022 season and has made 34 appearances, helping Saints win the World Club Challenge title in February.

"I'm just honoured that I get to continue here for the next few years," Sironen told the club website.

"We're competitive guys and don't want to take a backwards step."

Sironen played 131 times in Australia's NRL with West Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles before moving to England.

While St Helens' Super League triumph in September was their fourth on the bounce, it was a first Grand Final appearance for the forward.

"We feel that Curtis has developed as a player under us and adds real value to the group, on and off the field," said head coach Paul Wellens.

"[He's] A diligent professional who looks after himself and for us it was an absolute no-brainer to keep Curtis around, and we're delighted he feels the same way."