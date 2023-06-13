Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul McShane made his England debut in 2021, first against a Combined All-Stars side and then against France

Castleford captain Paul McShane is expected to miss nearly two months with a fractured forearm sustained in last Friday's Super League loss to Salford.

The England international, 33, has made 15 appearances for the Tigers this season, scoring a try and nine goals.

McShane, who won the Man of Steel award for his performances in 2020, remains a key figure for a Tigers side who have won just three of 16 games so far.

"He will need an operation," Castleford physio Matty Crowther confirmed. external-link

"[He] will see a specialist tomorrow morning. From that, they will make a prognosis but to make an estimate on how long he will be out for, it will probably be around eight weeks.

"We will be working closely with him to aid his recovery."

Hooker McShane has played 345 career games, scoring 52 tries, 74 goals and two drop-goals for Leeds. Hull FC, Widnes, Wakefield, Hunslet and Castleford.

There was also disappointing news for Tonga centre Mahe Fonua, who had to come off in the same game with concussion, while back-rower George Lawler will miss about a month with a quad issue.

"Mahe has to see a specialist with his concussion from the other day because he's had a couple in the last year," Crowther added.

"How long he will be out will be dependent on what the specialist's prognosis is."