Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Riley Dean will join Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop as options in the halves for Castleford

Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Riley Dean on a season-long loan from Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season at Championship side Featherstone, scoring five tries.

Dean made his Wire debut in 2019 and has played 10 times for them in all, but will not be able to feature against his parent club for Castleford.

"Playing more games in the top competition week in, week out will be good for my development," he said. external-link

Warrington - who are second in Super League, nine places and 16 points above Cas - have a two-week recall option on Dean.

Tigers head coach Andy Last added: "Riley has a good kicking game and the ability to open up defences with his short and long passing game. We are excited to have him on board."