Ash Handley has scored five tries in 12 Leeds Rhinos appearances so far this season and also scored a hat-trick for England against France in April

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2026 season.

The 27-year-old England international has made a total of 183 appearances for the club and has scored 107 tries.

During his time with Leeds, Handley scored two tries against Salford to help them win the 2020 Challenge Cup.

"It was important to take my time to make the right decision and I am delighted to be staying," he said.

"I have been here all my career and I love this club. I want to be part of it and I want to help the club get back up to where we want to be.

"The club is one of the best in England for how they treat people, players and everyone connected to the club which makes it a real honour to be here for another three years."

Handley, who came through the club's academy and had one year remaining on his previous deal, has scored five tries in 12 appearances this term.

"Ash is one of our leaders in the group and a vastly experienced player in Super League," boss Rohan Smith said. external-link

"He loves the club and is a great role model for our young players. He received a well-deserved call up to the England squad this year and I am looking forward to even more from Ash in the years ahead."