Jake Wingfield was a stand-out in St Helens' historic World Club Challenge win over Penrith in Australia

St Helens forward Jake Wingfield is likely to miss the rest of the Super League season as he recovers from a shoulder operation.

The 21-year-old has had surgery to repair an on-going problem with the joint which will keep him out of action for 16 weeks.

Wingfield has one try in 39 games, and featured in the 2022 Grand Final and this year's World Club Challenge.

Saints boss Paul Wellens said there was "no option" but surgery for Wingfield.