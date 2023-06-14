Jake Wingfield: St Helens forward has shoulder surgery and set to miss rest of season
St Helens forward Jake Wingfield is likely to miss the rest of the Super League season as he recovers from a shoulder operation.
The 21-year-old has had surgery to repair an on-going problem with the joint which will keep him out of action for 16 weeks.
Wingfield has one try in 39 games, and featured in the 2022 Grand Final and this year's World Club Challenge.
Saints boss Paul Wellens said there was "no option" but surgery for Wingfield.
"He understands that," Wellens added. "It is now a challenge to stay positive and get back to being at his best, and knowing Jake he will take it on strong, he's a good honest kid and will come back strong."