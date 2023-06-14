Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leah Burke has been a try-scoring success for England, with 10 in five Tests

England winger Leah Burke has been ruled out for the rest of the Women's Super League season after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in St Helens' derby win over Wigan.

Burke, 24, has 10 tries in five appearances for her country, including four in April's 64-0 win over France.

She had scored 13 tries in six games for Saints, who have won five of their six games this season.

"It's going to be a long journey," Burke posted on social media.

"You only get stronger through setbacks and adversity so I am ready to take this challenge head on."

She will have surgery before continuing rehabilitation with the St Helens medical staff.