Wigan Warriors' derby defeat by St Helens last week was their fourth loss in six games

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 18 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC One, commentary on BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet says their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves is a chance to return to their best.

Peet's side come into the tie off the back of a derby defeat by St Helens and four losses in six games.

The Wire have also lost two of their past three games but managed to edge past Huddersfield last week.

"This team is capable of winning big games. Ultimately you're only as good as your last game," Peet said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he added: "The main focus is getting us back to our best and at a consistent level. It's important we don't get too involved with the opposition.

"We know our threats, they're very well known to us. We need to concentrate on what we do in attack and defence."

Sunday's tie will be the second time Wigan and Warrington have faced each other this season, with the Cherry and Whites ending Warrington's winning start to the season last time they met, in May.

"Warrington are a very good team. The last time we met we were both flying but since then we've both had a bit of a dip," Peet added.

"I'm sure both teams will find their best form again before the end of the year and will be hoping they get closest to it this week.

"Neither team will be happy with their recent form. Warrington went one better than us last week and got a good win. It will just be a case of which team gets close to their best."

Warrington are 'in a decent place'

Warrington boss Daryl Powell saw his side survive a late comeback from Huddersfield to register a first win in Super League for almost a month last Saturday.

But the Wire set up their quarter-final place by beating in-form Catalans away from home, the second time they have beaten Les Dracs on their travels this term.

"Every team's season ebbs and flows and us and Wigan are working through a period where you're trying to fix a few things up," Powell said.

"There's no doubt that Wigan will be at it on Sunday and we will be too.

"Going to Catalans away is arguably the most difficult game at the moment, and we did it in the league and then again in the cup.

"We know what's in front of us. We know how big the challenge is. We feel like we're in a decent place, we're ready to go, there's a good vibe around the team and we're looking forward to it."