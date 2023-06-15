Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals Dates: 17 and 18 June Coverage: Watch Hull FC v St Helens (Sat 17 June, 14:30 BST) and Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (Sun 18 June, 14:30 BST) on BBC One and BBC Sport website and app, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and local BBC radio

Former England World Cup star Kevin Brown is tipping an east-west divide in this weekend's Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

He does not expect any Yorkshire side to make it into the last four.

Brown will be part of the BBC's punditry team over an action-packed weekend that will see full coverage on BBC One of Hull FC versus Super League champions St Helens on Saturday and holders Wigan against Warrington on Sunday. Both kick off at 14:30 BST.

There will also be full match commentary on both games on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The other two ties see Hull KR host Salford while the remaining Championship side, York, take on in-form Leigh.

On this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast - that also featured Brown's former England team-mate and Hull prop Scott Taylor - the four-times Challenge Cup finalist predicted a clean sweep for sides on the west of the Pennines.

Hull KR v Salford

Hull KR's form has tailed off since a run of six straight wins spanning March, April and early May. They have lost their past four Super League games, with their last win coming against Championship side Batley Bulldogs in the last round.

Salford are fourth in Super League, two points behind leaders Catalans Dragons, having won 10 of their 15 games so far. They head to Craven Park having won their past four matches in all competitions.

Brown's verdict:

Salford look brilliant at the moment. They have been blessed that they are able to get the majority of the squad on the field. But I don't think it's a fluke what they're doing and the game they're playing.

The first game at Magic Weekend the other week was this fixture - Salford v Hull KR - and it got a record crowd purely because of the way they're both playing. Willie Peters has got Hull KR playing a good style as well.

Hull KR have missed a couple of big players. And no Jordan Abdull again - that's a big loss.

But regardless, I back Salford with the way they play.

They move the ball around and it doesn't really seem to matter where they are playing, home or away, they play their certain style.

They have a black and white job to do, that Paul Rowley has given them, and they're all executing it brilliantly well. Defences at the moment can't cope with the onslaught and variety of attack.

Winners: Salford

Hull FC v St Helens

Hull FC have recovered from a poor start to the season, winning five of their past seven matches in all competitions. The Black and Whites won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017 and are now led by Tony Smith, who won the trophy three times as a coach with Warrington.

St Helens are reigning Super League champions and have won the title for four seasons in a row. They also beat NRL champions Penrith Panthers in Australia to win the World Club Challenge in February. After an indifferent start to their league campaign, they have won their past five games in all competitions to climb to fifth in the table.

Brown's verdict:

It's almost frightening how good Saints are again. Everyone was almost, but not quite, writing them off.

But they've got enough credit in the bank for me to think they were always going to do this.

Hull have got a big job on because St Helens are probably playing as well as they have since they won in Australia.

But I was really impressed by Hull at Magic Weekend. They were dominated by Warrington in the first half but they scrambled and defended for each other.

That resilience that they showed, if they can show that against Saints, I've seen enough in Hull's attack - Jake Trueman balances the side really well - they can cause St Helens some problems. It could be a very close game.

But if Saints play to their best, they'll probably have too much. But the way Hull can play and if they bring their best game, I think they've got a chance.

Winners: St Helens

Wigan v Warrington

Wigan are the Challenge Cup holders, having beaten Huddersfield Giants in last year's final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They beat Warrington 13-6 in Super League in April but have conceded 80 points in losing their past two matches to Catalans and St Helens.

Warrington are second in Super League, trailing leaders Catalans only on points difference after beating Huddersfield 30-26 last time out. They have won the cup four times in the past 14 years, with their last victory coming in 2019.

Brown's verdict:

I don't like the way Bevan French and Jai Field are defending at the minute (for Wigan). They are trying to squeeze them in the team and keep one at stand-off, and it's not working. Though if they get on the front foot, they are so deadly.

My only worry for Warrington is that when they are in front, they are brilliant. But when it's a tough game or they go behind, they are not so good.

I thought they were pretty good against Huddersfield. They should have probably had 50 points, but they left a lot out on the field, though still had enough to win.

If they tighten up their defence a little bit, I think they win this game. But if Matty Peet puts French back on the wing and they get that side balanced again, as it was at the start of the year, it can cause so many headaches.

I think Joe Shorrocks did a great job at stand-off, he's an unbelievable defender and I think they're lacking defensively at the minute. He'd make them much tighter defensively.

Winners: Warrington

York v Leigh

York are the only Championship side left in this season's Challenge Cup after beating fellow second-tier side London Broncos in the last round. They are 11th in the table after winning five of their 14 games.

Leigh are one of Super League's in-form teams and are third in the table having won promotion from the Championship last season. They have won their past eight games in all competitions.

Brown's verdict:

I think it will be similar to the last time they played each other (100-4 to Leigh in the Championship last season and 70-10 in the Championship play-off semi-finals).

I think it's just a matter of how many for Leigh. York are playing poorly, and have a few people missing, and Leigh are just red hot.

Lachlan Lam at the minute is the form player in the game, and if they play anywhere near how they've played in the seven Super League wins on the bounce, then they'll win this game comfortably.

Winners: Leigh