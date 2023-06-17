Cardiff Demons are back-to-back Women's Super League South winners

For Cardiff Demons their maiden appearance in the Women's Challenge Cup has been a voyage of discovery.

After losing against Wigan, wins over Salford and Featherstone put them through to the knockout stages, however their quarter-final clash on Sunday provides their toughest test to date.

York Valkyrie are in red hot form, currently topping the Women's Super League and a convincing 54-0 win against Leigh Leopards in the last round of the group stages showed their class.

Demons captain Leanne Burnell is set to sit out the game, placed as a travelling reserve as she begins her comeback following a spiral fracture to her hand, but says the game is one that provides more a mix of excitement and nerves.

"We were a bit nervous about playing northern sides but we've wanted to play the northern sides for a while, so if you're to play them you might as well play the best ones," Burnell said.

"Between the Challenge Cup and the nines we've played about five of the northern sides and we've won three and lost two narrowly.

"So we're competing and morale is so high everyone wants to get back on that pitch every week."

Cardiff Demons have won the Women's Super League South the last two years but with no promotion and relegation, the opportunity to play against the top sides in Britain are fleeting.

Demons' head coach Ian Newbury says that while their "intention is to plan and prepare to win" the chance to play the best teams will show Cardiff where they stand.

"Ultimately York have played rugby league for a lot longer than us and that muscle memory when you tire will allow them to make the right decisions while our team are still learning," said Newbury.

"The question is where have we got to now? We've competed at times against Wigan, we've beaten Salford, we've beaten Featherstone, against the big three teams where are we?

"What do we need to work on over the next two years when the progress comes into the league so that we can get into that level, so that when we get there we stay there and compete?"

While Burnell acknowledges that facing the Super League's pace setters is going to be "difficult" the aim will be to remain competitive and show what they can do.

"It's not enough just to get there, we have to perform now that we've got there," Burnell said.

"There's definitely girls there [at York] that we look up to, and I think that makes you want to perform even better then because you want to give them a hell of a good go.

"You're not going to be playing these teams and be a walkover, it probably pushes us on even further, thinking 'yes they're a good side and we're going to make sure we compete there'."