York Valkyrie have won all seven of their matches this season

Emphatic wins sent St Helens, Wigan Warriors and York Valkyrie into the Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Shona Hoyle's second-half hat-trick propelled cup holders Saints to a 36-0 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Georgie Hetherington claimed four tries as York extended their unbeaten start to 2023 with a 54-0 demolition of Cardiff Demons, while nine-try Wigan defeated Huddersfield Giants 46-10.

They join Leeds who beat Leigh Leopards in the first quarter-final on Saturday.

Luci McColm sprinted over in the corner to put St Helens ahead against Warrington before Darcy Stott forced her way over from close range, and McColm grabbed her second after a flowing move as the hosts eased into a 16-0 lead at the break.

Warrington created opportunities, but failed to take them as Hoyle extended the lead with two tries.

And after Eboni Partington raced clear for try number six, Hoyle completed her treble late on to add further gloss.

A Hetherington double allied to scores from Jas Bell, Sinead Peach and England international Tazmin Renouf saw York race into a 26-0 lead at the interval against Cardiff.

Hetherington completed her hat-trick soon after, Rhiannion Marshall crossed, before Peach added her second and then teed up Liv Gale for the ninth try.

Having opened the scoring, Hetherington also had the final say, taking York past the 50-point mark with her fourth.

Rachel Thompson and Kaitlin Hilton went over to give Wigan an early 12-0 lead at Robin Park Arena before Bethan Oates powered over to put Huddersfield on the board.

But further tries from Anna Davies and Molly Jones, and Grace Banks' length-of-the-pitch score propelled the hosts into a 26-6 half-time lead.

Vicky Molineux and Mary Coleman crossed, and Hilton grabbed a second try before Wigan prop Holly Speakman muscled her way over to put the seal on a dominant win, with Abbie Millward replying for the Giants.