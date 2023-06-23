Super League: Castleford Tigers 23-14 Warrington Wolves - Home side hold off comeback
|Betfred Super League
|Castleford (14) 23
|Tries: Tate, Qareqare, Broadbent Goals: Widdop 5 Drop goal: Widdop
|Warrington (0) 14
|Tries: Ashton 2, Wrench Goals: Mata'utia
Castleford moved closer to Super League survival as they held off a spirited fightback from Warrington.
Will Tate gave the Tigers the lead when the away side were down to 12 after Jason Harrison was sent to the sin-bin and Jason Qareqare's try gave them a 14-0 lead at the break.
Matty Ashton crossed twice and Connor Wrench's score levelled the game up.
Gareth Widdop landed a drop-goal for the home side and Jack Broadbent's late score secured the two points.
Castleford: Widdop, Tate, Mellor, Turner, Qareqare, Broadbent, Miller, Watts, Massey, Griffin, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Westerman.
Interchanges: Mustapha, Robb, Martin, Hall.
Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, Wrench, Minikin, Ashton, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Dudson, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Philbin.
Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Bullock, Russell.
Sin-bin: Harrison (5).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
