Super League: Castleford Tigers 23-14 Warrington Wolves - Home side hold off comeback

Gareth Widdop kicked four penalties to help Castleford to an important win against Warrington
Betfred Super League
Castleford (14) 23
Tries: Tate, Qareqare, Broadbent Goals: Widdop 5 Drop goal: Widdop
Warrington (0) 14
Tries: Ashton 2, Wrench Goals: Mata'utia

Castleford moved closer to Super League survival as they held off a spirited fightback from Warrington.

Will Tate gave the Tigers the lead when the away side were down to 12 after Jason Harrison was sent to the sin-bin and Jason Qareqare's try gave them a 14-0 lead at the break.

Matty Ashton crossed twice and Connor Wrench's score levelled the game up.

Gareth Widdop landed a drop-goal for the home side and Jack Broadbent's late score secured the two points.

Castleford: Widdop, Tate, Mellor, Turner, Qareqare, Broadbent, Miller, Watts, Massey, Griffin, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Westerman.

Interchanges: Mustapha, Robb, Martin, Hall.

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, Wrench, Minikin, Ashton, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Dudson, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Philbin.

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Bullock, Russell.

Sin-bin: Harrison (5).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 22:07

    Warrington awful again. Dreading Leeds, who were excellent. With Justin Holbrook available, I certainly wouldn’t be averse replacing Daryl Powell. We won our first 8, and then have only gone on to win four of our last ten. Not good enough for a top 6 side, let alone one aiming for trophies. Don’t want to take away from Cas though, well played.

  • Comment posted by blue n white, today at 22:04

    What's happening at the wire ?

  • Comment posted by Fettle-it, today at 22:04

    Well Done Cas

