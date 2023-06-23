Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louis Senior has scored four tries in his past four Super League appearances

Betfred Super League Hull KR (22) 28 Tries: Opacic 2, Senior 2, Lewis Goals: Milnes 4 Wakefield (6) 12 Tries: Franco, Gale Goals: Dagger 2

Hull KR ended their four-match losing streak in Super League with a comfortable win over lowly Wakefield.

Tom Opacic and Louis Senior both scored twice in a dominant first half for the home side before Romain Franco got Trin on the board just before the break.

Former Man of Steel Luke Gale scored on his Wakefield debut to reduce the deficit to 10 points.

David Fifita was sin-binned for the final 10 minutes and the home side made it count as Mikey Lewis sealed the win.

Defeat for Wakefield was a 15th from 16 games and they are now six points adrift of Castleford after the Tigers beat second-placed Warrington on Friday.

The Robins, who beat Salford on Saturday to reach the Challenge Cup semi finals for a second successive year, remain seventh but are level on points with fifth-placed St Helens.

Early scores from Opacic and Senior put them in charge before the latter intercepted near his own line to race in from the length of the pitch.

Opacic got on the end of Rowan Milnes' dinked kick when the home side were down to 12 after Fouad Yaha was sent to the bin for a hit on Max Jowitt but the away side did make the most of the extra man when Franco crashed over.

Gale, making his first appearance since joining last month, stirred hopes of just a second win of the season with a debut try after the break.

However, Fifita's yellow card for a hit on Senior ended their slim hopes and Lewis scored from a flat pass from Jez Litten to round off a relatively routine win.

Willie Peters' men travel to Leigh next Friday, while Wakefield host Salford with their Super League status looking precarious.

Hull KR: Zenon; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Yaha; Lewis, Milnes; Luckley, Litten, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Kennedy, Storton, Aydin.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kershaw, Croft, Dagger, Franco; Smith, Gale; Battye, Hood, Bowden, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay.

Interchanges: Bowes, Fifita, Atoni, Windrow.

Referee: Chris Kendall.