Lachlan Coote has prioritised his health, and life with his family, after a string of head knocks

Hull KR's Scotland and Great Britain full-back Lachlan Coote has retired with immediate effect on medical advice.

Coote met with specialists after a concussion at Magic Weekend, one of several in the past two seasons.

The 33-year-old steps away from the game having won the National Rugby League in Australia, three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup.

"I have made a very difficult decision to retire immediately," Coote said. external-link

"Rugby league has always come first before anything, now I think it's time to put my health, my future, my family first, and hopefully, have a long and healthy life with the ones that have supported me my whole career and will continue to support me for the rest of my life, my two beautiful kids and my beautiful wife, Laura.

"I'm still finding it hard to come to terms with this decision and it has been a very emotional few days, knowing that I will not get to play alongside my team-mates again and finish off what we started."

The New South Wales-born player was a success in the NRL, scoring 58 tries in 166 games with Penrith and North Queensland - with whom he won the Grand Final in 2015.

He also represented New South Wales' City Origin side in representative football, in addition to three Scotland appearances at the 2016 Four Nations and a Great Britain call-up in 2019.

St Helens signed him to replace the departing Ben Barba and he was an instant hit - first in Justin Holbrook's side and equally so once Kristian Woolf took over in 2020.

Coote kicked 284 goals and scored 34 tries as Saints won a hat-trick of titles and also featured in the 2021 Challenge Cup final win over Castleford - Saints' first success in the cup in 13 years.

His move to Rovers for 2022 reunited him with former Cowboys and Scotland team-mate Kane Linnett, but injuries - particularly the head knocks - limited him to just 27 appearances.

Lachlan Coote's last St Helens appearance was the Super League Grand Final of 2021

"On behalf of everyone at Hull KR, we'd like to congratulate Lachlan on a wonderful 15-year career," head coach Willie Peters said in tribute. "Lachlan is a proven winner and will no doubt continue that into his retirement.

"His leadership qualities are right up there with the best and he's achieved everything in the game.

"It's a sad situation for Lachlan having to retire halfway through the season. However, his health and family come first and the decision is the right one for him and his family."