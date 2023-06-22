Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jarrod O'Connor came from Widnes along with Sam Walters when he joined Leeds in 2019

Versatile forward Jarrod O'Connor has signed a new three-year contract with Leeds Rhinos to run to the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The 21-year-old has been turned from a back-rower into the Rhinos' regular hooker under Rohan Smith, scoring two tries and two goals in 57 club games.

O'Connor, the son of former Great Britain and Ireland prop Terry, was a Grand Finalist with Leeds in 2022.

"This is the club that I knew I wanted to be at," O'Connor said.

"It gives me a lot of confidence from Rohan Smith and Gary Hetherington and everyone here at Leeds for putting faith in me and giving me that reward that I've been after.

"I just want to pay them back now with good performances heading into the back end of the year and making sure we get into those play-offs."

O'Connor joined Leeds from Widnes along with Sam Walters in 2019, with both making their breakthrough in the Covid-19 affected 2020 season.

Head coach Smith added: "Jarrod has done extremely well over the last few years to develop his game.

"He is someone who listens to the coaches and is willing to put the hard work in and make the sacrifices required to support his team-mates."