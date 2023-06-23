Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bev (left) followed in dad Gus' footsteps by playing at the highest level in rugby league, winning international honours

Dual-code international Bev Risman OBE has died at the age of 85, former club Leeds Rhinos have confirmed.

Risman was a Lions tourist and played for England in union before following Welsh father Gus in taking up league.

He was Great Britain captain at the 1968 league World Cup, and played for Leigh and Leeds, winning the Challenge Cup and Championship with the latter.

After injury stopped him playing, Bev spent time as a coach, and received an OBE in the 2012 New Year Honours.

The Rugby Football League made him president in 2010, after he became one of the third set of rugby league personalities to be added to the Roll of Honour in 2005 along with Hull legend Johnny Whiteley, Maurice Oldroyd and Harold Swift.

Risman was part of the Leeds side that won the Challenge Cup in 1968 - the famous 'Watersplash' final against Wakefield, emulating father Gus again who had won it with Salford and Workington, while in addition to his captaincy of the Lions in 1968, also won a further two Test caps.

"On behalf of the RFL and the sport, we send condolences to Bev Risman's family and friends," Rugby Football League chief executive Tony Sutton said.

"We pay tribute to a man who made such a contribution to both codes of rugby as a player, and to Rugby League in such a range of roles after his retirement."

Leeds will stage a minute's silence at Friday's home Super League fixture and players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect.