Kruise Leeming: Wigan Warriors to sign ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker from Gold Coast Titans

Kruise Leeming
Kruise Leeming has made six NRL appearances for Gold Coast Titans

Wigan Warriors have signed former Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming on a four-year deal from the start of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old hooker joined NRL side Gold Coast Titans on a deal until the end of the season in April.

"Kruise is an outstanding hooker who we believe will be a great fit here," head coach Matt Peet told the club website.external-link

"We are delighted to secure him for what should be the best years of his career."

