Kruise Leeming: Wigan Warriors to sign ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker from Gold Coast Titans
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors have signed former Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming on a four-year deal from the start of the 2024 season.
The 27-year-old hooker joined NRL side Gold Coast Titans on a deal until the end of the season in April.
"Kruise is an outstanding hooker who we believe will be a great fit here," head coach Matt Peet told the club website.
"We are delighted to secure him for what should be the best years of his career."