Sam Lisone: Leeds Rhinos prop extends contract to end of 2025
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone has extended his contract until the end of the 2025 season.
The 29-year-old joined the Headingley side on a two-year deal in October 2022 from Gold Coast Titans.
The Samoa international has made 12 appearances in Super League so far this campaign.
"He has really settled into our group and he is beginning to show what he can do on the field now," head coach Rohan Smith told the club website.