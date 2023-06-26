Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Lisone made the 150th appearance of his career in Leeds' 54-0 win over Huddersfield on Friday

Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone has extended his contract until the end of the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old joined the Headingley side on a two-year deal in October 2022 from Gold Coast Titans.

The Samoa international has made 12 appearances in Super League so far this campaign.