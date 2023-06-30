Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Will Dagger kicked eight goals for Wakefield Trinity in their win against Salford Red Devils as well as his try

Betfred Super League Wakefield (22) 32 Tries: Kay, Dagger, Lyne, Kershaw Goals: Dagger 8 Salford (0) 6 Tries: Gerrard Goals: Sneyd

Struggling Wakefield Trinity earned a morale-boosting comfortable win over Salford Red Devils to make it two Super League victories from three matches.

Liam Kay, Will Dagger and Reece Lyne combined to put Wakefield into a commanding position at the break.

Lee Kershaw added to the hosts' tally, while Dagger maintained his accuracy with the boot to extend their lead.

Alex Gerrard reduced the deficit but the hosts held on to register a valuable two points at Belle Vue.

The result was Wakefield's second win of the season and second in three games.

However, they remain bottom of Super League but are now four points off 11th-placed Castleford.

Salford's defeat, their seventh of the campaign, meant they lost ground at the top of the table as St Helens beat the Tigers later on Friday.

It was an impressive first period from the beleaguered hosts as they raced ahead through Kay after just four minutes, with Dagger playing a starring role.

He duly converted from Kay's touchdown, and kicked two penalties either side of his own converted try just before the half-hour mark.

Trinity swiftly added to their tally when Tom Lineham intercepted and set up Lyne to cross over under the sticks, with Dagger maintaining his 100% kicking record.

Gerrard's try late on was a rare spark for Salford, who slipped to a rare defeat as Wakefield proved too strong and gave their hopes of survival a huge boost.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Lineham, Lyne, Croft, Kershaw; Dagger, Gale; Bowden, Hood, Battye, Pitts, Ashurst, Kay.

Interchanges: Bowes, Eseh, Atoni, Fifita.

Salford: Atkin; Williams, Sio, Lafai, Burgess; Watkins, Sneyd; Hellewell, Bourouh, Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Cross, Partington.

Interchanges: Dupree, Gerrard, Sidlow, Longstaff.

Referee: Ben Thaler.