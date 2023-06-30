Abbas Miski dives over for his second try for Wigan against Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Wigan (10) 22 Tries: Miski (2), Field, Marshall Goals: Smith (3) Huddersfield (0) 6 Tries: Bibby Goals: Connor

Abbas Miski's double set Wigan on their way as they beat Huddersfield to clinch a third win in a row.

The winger scored for the sixth consecutive game to keep Warriors' sights on leaders Catalans Dragons.

Miski made the difference in a tight first half with two sharp finishes.

Wigan eased to victory in the second half as Jai Field and Liam Marshall made sure of the points, consigning Giants to their eighth defeat in nine games.

Wigan look like a side that have hit form at the right time as they hunt down leaders Catalans and their neighbours and surprise package, Leigh, at the top.

After knocking Warrington out of the Challenge Cup they dominated fellow play-off hopefuls Salford last week and had too much for Huddersfield.

The Giants restored some of their pride after a 54-0 mauling by Leeds, giving the home side problems in the first half, which was largely a midfield arm-wrestle.

Miski has been a key figure in the Wigan revival, and he darted over from Bevan French's fine pass to break the deadlock.

The former Manly Sea Eagles man was again on the end of a neat Wigan move as Harry Smith cut out the pass to Toby King, who had Miski on the overlap.

With Giants' resistance broken, Jai Field danced over early in the second half and even with Ethan Havard in the sin-bin Warriors extended their lead when Liam Marshall got on the end of Field's smart grubber kick.

Bibby's late try was scant consolation for Giants, who are now looking over their shoulders at bottom club Wakefield.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's a pleasing win and professional performance especially in the conditions. I thought we started well. We knew we had to play well against a desperate team and I'm glad we turned up.

"We got a bit of fluency. There was a period in the second half where I thought we started to find some flow with the ball and I think that we were due to click at some point.

"It's clear at the moment that everyone's squad is being tested to some degree. There's some strange results and it seems like most teams can beat one another and you've just got to pick up the wins."

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought the scoreboard didn't reflect the game to be honest. I thought Wigan probably had four moments and took those four opportunities whereas we didn't take ours.

"Our final pass and execution wasn't there. Four times they came down our end and four times they posted points.

"It was a big step forward. We look more like a team today. I asked them before the game to be a team and play together. There was a lot more to be positive about."

Wigan: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O'Neill, Byrne, Shorrocks, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Singleton, H. Hill, Mago, Cust (Nsemba)

Huddersfield: Connor, Cudjoe, Bibby, Naiqama, McGillvray, Russell, Lolohea, C. Hill, Milner, Wilson, Livett, McQueen, Yates

Interchanges: Peats, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Rogers (Marsters)

Referee: Jack Smith.