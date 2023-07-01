Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Davies has scored four tries in his past three games for Catalans Dragons

Betfred Super League Hull FC (18) 18 Tries: Satae, McIntosh, Swift Goals: Clifford 3 Catalans (22) 28 Tries: Johnstone, Davies 2, Romano, Bousquet Goals: Mourgue 4

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons extended their lead at the top to four points with victory over Hull FC.

Quick-fire tries before the break from Darnell McIntosh and Adam Swift sent Hull in with just a four-point deficit after the Dragons had earlier led 22-6.

Tom Davies put some distance between the two sides as he worked on to Tyrone May's pass to cross for Catalans.

Mike McMeeken looked to have wrapped up the win in style but his late try was ruled out for a forward pass.

The visitors' victory re-established their four-point cushion over second-placed Leigh Leopards, who had kept the pressure on with their win against Hull KR on Friday.

Hull FC, meanwhile, remain ninth but could not repeat the heroics which saw them comfortably beat reigning champions St Helens last time around.

In a thrilling first half at MKM Stadium, Tom Johnstone had opened the scoring during a dominant spell for the visitors when he successfully chased a grubber kick into the corner.

Davies added to their tally when he raced away to score after Joe Lovodua's costly knock-on but the Black and Whites swiftly responded via Chris Satae.

Les Dracs did not take long to re-establish themselves, however, and despite Hull's best efforts to crowd the try-line, Arthur Romano managed to get the ball down.

Julian Bousquet padded the Dragons' lead to a whopping 16 points on the verge of half-time when he powered over next to the posts, but there was still time for Hull's impressive fightback.

McIntosh profited from Hull's break upfield, with Swift turning the ball over to the right and allowing him to fly in at the corner.

Swift then himself got off the mark soon after when he successfully intercepted a Catalans scrum to score right on the hooter.

After an edgy start to the second half, Davies' second try proved to be the breakthrough Catalans needed to fend off Hull's hopes of a turnaround.

The Catalans winger did well to latch onto May's sensational kick towards goal that carved open the Hull defence, with the hosts unable to find a similar response to the one they had produced earlier.

Hull FC: Shaul; Swift, Scott, Tuimavave, McIntosh; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Sao, Lovodua, Savelio, Cator.

Interchanges: Satae, Lane, McNamara, Brown.

Catalans: McMeeken; McIlorum, Navarrete, Whitley, Seguier; Garcia, Tomkins; May, Johnstone, Romano, Keighran, Davies, Mourgue.

Interchanges: Bousquet, Da Costa, Dezaria, Ma'u.

Referee: Liam Moore.