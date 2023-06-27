Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mickael Goudemand has won 12 caps for France

Leeds Rhinos have signed Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand on a two-year deal from the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old France international was part of the Dragons side that won the Challenge Cup final in 2018.

"Mickael is a very impressive individual," head coach Rohan Smith told the Leeds website. external-link

"Throughout his career, he has shown that he is an ambitious player who backs himself to perform at the highest level."