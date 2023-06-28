Close menu

Rugby Football League: Sport's governing body makes loss of nearly £1m in 2022

By Dave WoodsBBC rugby league correspondent

Betfred Super League
The RFL said the postponement of the World Cup to autumn 2022 led to the refunding of “a substantial number of tickets which had already been purchased"

The Rugby Football League - the sport's governing body - made a loss of nearly £1m in 2022, its financial results have shown.

Nearly 75% of that deficit is down to an unexpected leap in the cost to insure players, in case of injury.

Lower-than-expected Challenge Cup final ticket sales, a loss-making mid-season international double-header involving England's men and women and the added cost of supporting the delayed Rugby League World Cup also played a part in the game's financial downturn.

The full accounts will not be published until they have been presented to the Rugby League Council at an annual general meeting on 26 July.

But the headline figures show that player insurance - which the RFL pays on behalf of all professional clubs - leapt from £705,644 in 2021 to more than £1.4m last year, the result of what the RFL says was "a significant premium increase which was not able to be budgeted for".

The strategic report, which has been delivered to all clubs, also describes ticket sales for last year's Challenge Cup final at Tottenham between Wigan and Huddersfield, which drew a crowd of 51,628, as "below expectations".

Turnover was up by 70% from £24.8m in 2021 to £42.1m in 2022 - largely as a result of the World Cup - with sponsorship increasing from £1.7m to £5.8m, and government funding from £8.4m to £11m, mainly due to grants received by Rugby League World Cup 2021 Limited for delivery of the tournament in 2022.

The RLWC2021 was a separate company, but as it is part of the broader RFL Group, its results have been included in the RFL's draft group 2022 financial statements.

The 2022 losses come after a year in which the game made a profit of more than £1m. And the RFL reports it has reserves of £7.9m.

The report concludes: "The board and executive team had budgeted to make a profit in 2022 (£394,000) in order to continue the financial turnaround from the previous three years and to build reserves for future to bolster the group's ability to absorb potential budget shocks in the coming years.

"Despite strict cost control and management of spend by the executive, the group has been faced with another challenging year."

  • Comment posted by Rover, today at 16:58

    The sport is badly run with vested interests of a few clubs above the needs of the rest, it's poorly marketed and the Challenge Cup is just a sideshow. Expansion plans are just a pipe dream, where they try to expand in new areas instead of where the sport has a following (France, Lebanon, Serbia and Russia).
    Time to have a clear out and to get managers that have no ties to any super league club.

  • Comment posted by OboeShoes, today at 16:52

    I's bonkers how little the RFL earns when you look at the turnover for the NRL.

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 16:51

    Turnover up by £17m but made a £1m loss? Even with a 700K increase in insurance, something has gone badly wrong somewhere

  • Comment posted by springsteenisgod, today at 16:50

    How much of this loss was caused by the salaries of the RFL's leadership?

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 17:02

      Leaguefan replied:
      Irrelevant.

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 16:49

    Not surprising.
    The game is run by vested interest and my club, my club, attitudes.
    Wasting money on players at the expense of development.
    Failure to develop the product and image.
    Marketing failures abound.
    It's stuck in the "nay lad these electric lights are a nice idea but there's a good 20 years left in't gas mantle yet" attitudes.
    It needs STRONG LEADERSHIP and be INDEPENEDNT OF THE CLUBS

