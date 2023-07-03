Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Johnstone made 13 appearances for Widnes in the Championship this season

Castleford Tigers have signed Widnes hooker Jordan Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has previously played in Super League with both the Vikings and Hull FC, where he worked with Cas head coach Andy Last.

He could make his debut for the club against Leigh on Friday.