Close menu

Jordan Johnstone: Castleford Tigers sign Widnes Vikings hooker on loan

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Johnstone in action for Widnes Vikings
Jordan Johnstone made 13 appearances for Widnes in the Championship this season

Castleford Tigers have signed Widnes hooker Jordan Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has previously played in Super League with both the Vikings and Hull FC, where he worked with Cas head coach Andy Last.

He could make his debut for the club against Leigh on Friday.

"He's an honest, hard-working lad who comes with a lot of energy to every session and game he is involved in," Last told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Featured