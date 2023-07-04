Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nene Macdonald has socred one try in 14 Super Legue appearances for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos centre Nene Macdonald has extended his contract until the end of the 2027 season.

The 29-year-old Papua New Guinea international joined the Rhinos from Leigh Leopards in December.

"I am really excited to commit my future to the club," he told the club website. external-link

"I looked at everything before I signed, I think it is an amazing club and I believe we are going to do amazing things."