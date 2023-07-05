Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Elisa Akpa can play in the front or back-row, making her a useful weapon for Lindsay Anfield's York

York Valkyrie have re-signed France captain Elisa Akpa from French side Catalan Goddesses for the remainder of the 2023 Women's Super League season.

The 31-year-old was part of Lindsay Anfield's side in 2022, playing four games, as York won the League Leaders' Shield and reached the Grand Final.

Prop or back-row Akpa played for France at the 2021 World Cup and also against England in the early-season Test.

"I feel like I have not finished something here," Akpa said.

"I want to finish that this year. But, first I need to work really hard in training for the coach and for the team to win my shirt and my place on the field."

Coach Anfield added: "Elisa arrives almost like an absent team-mate that hasn't been here for the first half of the season.

"She played in some big games for us last year and she knows how we go about things here, so I think it'll be a fairly seamless transition back into the group.

"We've got some really important games coming up over the four or five weeks, so to be able to bring in a seasoned international and a strong athlete to our forward pack is a massive boost for us."