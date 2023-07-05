Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Justin Sangare has been a regular for Leeds with 15 appearances since his off-season move from Toulouse

France international prop Justin Sangare has signed a new deal with Leeds Rhinos to run to the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The 25-year-old has tagged a further year onto his existing contract, having played 15 games for the Rhinos since his off-season move from Toulouse.

Sangare scored 16 tries in 77 games for Toulouse following his 2016 debut and has one try in five Tests for France.

"It is nice to feel the confidence of everyone at the Rhinos," Sangare said. external-link

"I am very happy and excited to keep building the process here. I am enjoying my rugby a lot at the moment."

Mali-born Sangare will be joined by fellow France international Mickael Goudemand at Headingley from next season, as he moves to Leeds from Catalans Dragons.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith added: "Justin has worked incredibly hard since joining the club to continue to improve his game and has become an integral member of our squad.

"He is very popular within our group and I am pleased that we have managed to extend his contract as he continues to show his worth in Super League."