Chris McQueen had not scored in his seven previous games before his double in France

Betfred Super League Catalans (12) 14 Tries: Davies 2 Goals: Mourgue 3 Huddersfield (14) 22 Tries: Naiqama, McQueen 2 Goals: Russell 5

Struggling Huddersfield Giants stunned Super League leaders Catalans Dragons with a fine 22-14 win in Perpignan.

Oliver Russell's penalty was the difference between the sides at half-time as tries for Kevin Naiqama and Chris McQueen were cancelled out by a double from Dragons' Tom Davies.

Arthur Mourgue's 50th-minute penalty brought the hosts level after a Sam Halsall try was disallowed for Giants.

McQueen's second score and a Russell penalty with 10 minutes left sealed it.

Huddersfield stay third-from-bottom of the table but only their sixth win in 17 games takes them within two points of ninth-placed Hull FC, while Dragons remain top, two points clear of Leigh Leopards.

Giants had lost their last four league matches and eight of their last nine but continued a fine run of form against the Perpignan-based side - they have won five of their last six meetings.

Naiqama raced in from 50 metres inside the opening 10 minutes to give Giants a dream start after Adam Keighran's kick took an awkward bounce, allowing Tui Lolohea to break through and feed his Fijian team-mate.

But the lead was short-lived as Davies was put through by Tyrone May before Giants struck back. First Russell's penalty moved them 8-6 ahead before McQueen went in under the posts soon after, Russell's goal putting them 14-6 up.

But 'Les Dracs' were soon back to within two points as Davies dotted down in the right corner after some quick hands, and the hosts could have been ahead at the break but for some dogged Huddersfield defence.

Giants started the second period superbly as they put Dragons under immense pressure on their own line, but Halsall's try was disallowed after Jake Bibby was penalised for crossing.

Instead the hosts pulled level 10 minutes in thanks to a Mourgue penalty after Giants were caught offside.

But McQueen crashed through from 10 metres with 20 minutes left and Russell added another from the tee after Dragons were caught offside to secure a famous win in the south-west of France.

Catalans: Mourgue, Davies, Ikuvalu, Romano, Johnstone, May, Keighran, Garcia, Seguier, Whitley, Bousquet, McIlorum, McMeeken.

Interchanges: Da Costa, Goudemand, Dezaria, Ma'u.

Huddersfield: Connor, Halsall, J. Bibby, Naiqama, McGillvary, Russell, Lolohea, Hill, Milner, Wilson, Livett, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, English.

Referee: Chris Kendall.