Lachlan Fitzgibbon has spent his whole career with Newcastle Knights, since coming through their junior ranks

Warrington Wolves have signed back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon from National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights for the 2024 Super League season.

The 29-year-old moves to Super League on a three-year deal, having scored 31 tries in 112 NRL games for the Knights since coming through the junior ranks.

Fitzgibbon will add to the Wire's pack options, having operated as a wide-running back-row in his Knights career.

"They play a really good brand of rugby league in the UK," Fitzgibbon said.

"At 29 I want to come over while I still have my best years in front of me."

Fitzgibbon, who has also made 49 appearances for Newcastle's reserve grade side in the New South Wales Cup, spoke to former Wire players Michael Monaghan and Kurt Gidley about the move to Warrington in particular.

"Lachlan is a quality player and is a great signing for us for a lot of reasons," head coach Daryl Powell said.

"I've had really good, positive conversations with him. He's a top-class back-rower who's been consistent over there in the NRL for a number of years now. He runs great lines and is a great professional."

Powell also confirmed that Fitzgibbon's arrival would allow Matty Nicholson to move to his preferred loose-forward role, having filled in at second-row this season.