Emma Kershaw (front) scored a hat-trick as York maintained their flying start to the 2023 season

St Helens made it three victories over Warrington Wolves this weekend as their women's side continued their fine form with a 60-6 Super League victory.

The men and reserves had already recorded wins and Matty Smith's side followed suit, scoring 11 tries.

Leaders York Valkyrie continued their unstoppable form with a fifth straight league win, beating Huddersfield 48-8.

Leeds demolished Wigan 52-0 in a dress rehearsal for their Challenge Cup semi-final tie later this month.

Big three stamp their authority

While York have set the pace at the top of Group One, St Helens have continued to snap at their heels since their early season defeat by the Valkyrie, and maintained the pursuit with this convincing win.

Faye Gaskin, Phoebe Hook and Tara Jones scored doubles while Eboni Partington, Luci McColm, Vicki Whitfield, Emily Rudge and Erin Stott also crossed.

Warrington's reply came from Fern Davies on her return to the side.

York's Emma Kershaw helped herself to a hat-trick as Huddersfield were thumped, while returning France captain Elisa Akpa also scored twice.

Liv Whitehead, Liv Gale, Ashleigh Hyde and Jas Bell also went over, while Huddersfield's points were from Lois Naidole and Amelia Brown tries.

Leeds kicked off the Sunday action in the top flight with their convincing win over the Warriors, with England prop Zoe Hornby playing an influential role.

She punched holes in the defensive line with her carries, supplying a string of assists, and finished the scoring with the final try.

Ruby Enright added two for the Rhinos in addition to scores from Sophie Robinson, Izzy Northrop, Keara Bennett, Sophie Nuttall, Caitlin Beevers, Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Bethan Dainton and Amy Hardcastle.