Josh Griffin has made 17 appearances for Hull FC this season

Hull FC forward Josh Griffin has left the Super League club after the Black and Whites agreed to release him from his contract early.

The 33-year-old has spent seven seasons on Humberside having joined from Salford Red Devils in 2017.

He is currently serving a seven-game ban for questioning the integrity of a match official after their Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens.

"We wish Josh and his family well for the future," a Hull FC statement said.

Griffin's deal at the MKM Stadium had been due to run out at the end of the season and he has made a total of 17 appearances for Hull so far this season.

Having begun his career with Wakefield, Griffin has gone on to have spells with Castleford, Batley and Salford before joining Hull FC, with whom he won the Challenge Cup in his first campaign with the club.