Tui Lolohea doubled his Super League try tally for the season to four

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (16) 34 Tries: McQueen, Naiqama, Halsall, McGillvary, Lolohea 2 Goals: Russell 5 Wakefield (0) 6 Tries: Langi Goals: Jowitt

Wakefield's Super League survival hopes were dented as they fell to a thumping defeat at improving Huddersfield.

Trinity had won three of their previous four to climb back into contention but were 16-0 down at the interval.

Scores from Chris McQueen, Kevin Naiqama, Sam Halsall put the hosts in total control before Jermaine McGillvary and Tui Lolohea quickly added to the home lead after the break.

Samisoni Langi touched down for the visitors before Lolohea got his second.

The Giants had been in danger of getting pulled into trouble themselves following a four-game losing run during June, including a humbling 54-0 drubbing by Leeds.

After their shock win at leaders Catalans last week, however, and their comprehensive win over Trinity they now move eight points clear of their opponents.

Wakefield remain bottom following their defeat, two points behind local rivals Castleford, who visit Hull FC on Saturday.

The home side hit the front after just four minutes when McQueen added to his double in Perpignan last week.

Jake O'Connor was instrumental in the two scores before the break that took the game away from Trinity, first he set Naiqama up to race in and then his 40/20 set up the field position for Halsall's try.

McGillvary showed his experience to get the ball down in the corner after the restart and Lolohea's two tries, either side of Samisoni's for the away side, put the gloss on a richly deserved victory.

Ian Watson's men will look to build on these back-to-back wins when they return to action with a home game against Hull FC on Thursday, 27 July, while Mark Applegarth's side host Warrington - who have now lost five in a row in Super League - on Sunday, 30 July.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson:

"It looked more like us - we're getting back to our DNA.

"I thought our intent and the way we started the game was outstanding. With ball in hand we were patient and we could have had a few more. It's good that we're creating those opportunities and we're getting back more to us now.

"We're not focusing on anything other than week by week. Where we'll be by the end of the year will depend on what we do now.

"It was about backing up last week and doing the right things again. I just think us taking things week by week and stripping things back is really helping us."

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth:

"I thought we were outplayed from minute one. I don't know if we've just fallen in love with ourselves riding a couple of good wins, and forgetting the basics of the game.

"It hurts because we thought we were going to play a lot better than that and there's a lot of disappointed bodies in there.

"It's really important that we stick together. We've not shown up tonight and hopefully we will use it as a refocus in the eight games coming up.

"I hate the fact that we've still got to rely on somebody else to slip up but we will focus on ourselves. There are still 16 points to play for and we are looking no further than our next match against Warrington."

Huddersfield: Connor; McGillvary, Bibby, Naiqama, Halsall; Lolohea, Russell; Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Greenwood, English, Hewitt.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Kershaw; Dagger, Lino; Bowden, Hood, Battye, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay.

Interchanges: Bowes, Fifita, Atoni, Proctor.

Referee: Aaron Moore.