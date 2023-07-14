Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Schneider (right) enjoyed a dream debut for Hull KR

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 18 Tries: O'Connor, Johnson, Handley Goals: Martin 3 Hull KR (18) 19 Tries: Schneider, Opacic, Senior Goals: Milnes 3 Drop-goal: Schneider

Brad Schneider kicked the golden-point extra-time winner as Hull KR bounced back from a derby defeat to beat Leeds.

Schneider, Tom Opacic and Louis Senior had crossed for the away side to give them an 18-12 lead at the break.

Ash Handley scored his 100th Super League try to add to earlier scores from Jarrod O'Connor and Corey Johnson to level the scores up.

Leeds could have won in regular time but failed to get the job done and debutant Schneider made them pay.

It was a Super League bow to remember for the 22-year-old Australian half-back, who joined on a deal until the end of the season last week after being released by Canberra.

Victory at Headingley moved Willie Peters' men up to sixth, above Salford on points difference.

Hull KR came into the game off a disappointing 16-6 home defeat by neighbours Hull FC on Sunday but took an early lead in West Yorkshire when Schneider powered over after they had lost Dean Hadley to a head injury.

O'Connor went over from acting half-back after Leeds forced a goal-line drop-out but Schneider then teed up Opacic to put the away side back into the lead with a lovely grubber kick.

Opacic sent Senior away to increase their advantage before Johnson dived over for Leeds.

Handley claimed his century of Super League tries from a brilliant kick from Aidan Sezer and the home side laid siege to the KR line late on but Justin Sangare dropped the ball when well-placed to win it in 80 minutes.

Schneider nearly landed a drop-goal in the first minute of extra time but hit the underside of the crossbar, however, he did not make the same error moments later when a Leeds error set him up for a second go.

Victory will send Hull KR into their Challenge Cup semi-final with Wigan next Sunday in a confident mood, while Rohan Smith's men will look to get their top-six bid back on track when they visit inconsistent St Helens in a fortnight.

Leeds: Myler; Fusitua, Martin, MacDonald, Handley; Sezer, Oledzki; O'Connor, Walters, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith, Austin.

Interchanges: Lisone, Holroyd, Sangare, Johnson.

Hull KR: Ryan; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Keinhorst, Hadley.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Johnson, Luckley.

Referee: Tom Grant