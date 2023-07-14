Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors have now won three of their past four Super League games, with their solitary defeat during that period coming last week after a golden-point extra-time loss to struggling Wakefield Trinity

Betfred Super League Wigan (12) 26 Tries: Marshall, French, Wardle, Farrell Goals: Smith 5 Warrington (12) 12 Tries: Harrison, Clark Goals: Ratchford 2

Wigan Warriors turned on the style to give their Super League top four hopes a boost as they condemned Warrington Wolves to a fifth consecutive defeat.

The hosts, smarting from their golden-point loss at Wakefield last week, coasted to victory in the second half.

Liam Marshall and Bevan French exchanged tries with James Harrison and Daryl Clark to make it 12-12.

But Wigan stepped up a gear after the break with Jake Wardle and Liam Farrell lifting the hosts to third place.

Defeat for Warrington stretches their miserable run and also means the Cherry and Whites have beaten them in all three meetings this season.

Daryl Powell's side drop to fifth following the loss, with the hosts leaping above St Helens and level on points with second-placed Leigh Leopards.

Wigan have twice won at Warrington this season, the second triumph coming in the Challenge Cup a month ago, when they were down to ten men.

They were never behind in those two wins, but Warrington began strongly at DW Stadium with Joe Philbin driving the ball deep into Wigan territory for Clark to tee up Harrison for a burst over the line.

French came up with a sharp cut-out pass to send Marshall over and level the scores, before Clark produced a typically impish dummy to dart over the line from a play-the-ball four metres out to restore the Wire's lead.

Wigan's response was the move of the match as Harry Smith, who kicked impeccably, feinted to do so out of his hands and instead sparked a fast break, with Wardle ripping a gaping hole in the defence and flipping a pass back inside for French to race over.

Warrington could not match Wigan's intensity after the break and when Sam Kasiano came up with a tackle off the ball, Smith's penalty edged the home side ahead.

Philbin was forced off with a head injury and as Warrington's effort flagged Wigan took advantage.

Kai Pearce-Paul, back after injury, drew in three tacklers to provide space out wide for Jai Field to whip a short pass that sent Wardle over.

Warrington pressed hard to try to get back in the game but when Stefan Ratchford fluffed a pass with the tryline beckoning, Wigan broke through Field and Farrell went over under the posts to settle the issue.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Shorrocks, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Pearce-Paul, Mago, Hill, Nsemba.

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Minikin; Walker, Drinkwater; Dudson, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Harrison, Philbin.

Interchanges: Kasiano, Bullock, Whitehead, Holroyd.

Referee: Chris Kendall.