Chris Satae sparked a second-half Hull onslaught with some strong running

Betfred Super League Hull FC (8) 36 Tries: Swift (2), Tuimavave, Satae, Litten, Scott (2) Goals: Sutcliffe (4) Castleford (8) 18 Tries: Wallis, Broadbent, Faraimo Goals: Widdop (3)

Chris Satae powered Hull to within sight of the play-off positions with victory over struggling Castleford.

The Tongan prop scored one try and created another with strong running to perk up Hull after a dour first half.

Victory puts the Black and Whites within two points of sixth-placed rivals Hull KR as they made it seven wins out of 10 in Super League.

Defeat leaves Cas, with just two wins in their last 11, looking over their shoulder at bottom club Wakefield.

The two sides were tied 8-8 at half time but Satae's powerful burst ignited a spell of four tries in 17 minutes that demolished Tigers' resistance.

Hull were already buoyed by victory in the Humberside derby last week and with 10th-placed Huddersfield and Wakefield up next, they now have hopes of breaking into the top six.

Castleford successfully slowed the game in the first half and after Adam Swift's try had given the home side the lead, the Tigers edged ahead as Elliot Wallis wrong-footed Carlos Tuimavave and Gareth Widdop added the extras.

Tuimavave made amends by diving over from Jake Trueman's pass but with Jake Clifford again missing the conversion, Widdop's penalty levelled the scores at the break.

Hull visibly upped the intensity from the re-start, and Satae, who has signed for Catalans Dragons for next season, strong-armed his way over the line to move the Black and Whites ahead again.

From the re-start, the fired-up Satae smashed through four tackles to punch a huge hole which Swift exploited, throwing two dummies and racing over.

With Liam Sutcliffe successfully taking over kicking duties after Clifford's two failures, Hull appeared in full control.

But with both sides suffering injury problems - Hull losing Tuimavave with a leg injury and Cas' Riley Dean failing a head injury assessment - the outcome was still up in the air.

That was underlined as Liam Watts broke for Tigers and fed Joe Westerman, who in turn sent Jack Broadbent over to narrow the gap.

But Davy Litten raced through a hole and Cam Scott went over for two tries to pull Hull clear on the scoreboard before Bureta Faraimo squeezed over in the corner for Cas against his old club.

Hull FC: Litten, Barron, Tuimavave, L. Sutcliffe, Swift, Trueman, Clifford, Sao, Houghton, Fash, Savelio, Scott, Cator

Interchanges: Satae, Lane, Taylor, Dwyer (Lovodua)

Castleford: Widdop, Faraimo, Fonua, Broadbent, Wallis, Dean, Miller, Watts, Johnstone, Vete, Mellor, Edwards, Westerman

Interchanges: G. Griffin, A. Sutcliffe, Mustapha, Hall (Robb)

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.